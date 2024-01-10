RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kovind panel on simultaneous polls gets over 5000 suggestions from public
January 10, 2024  15:39
The panel on 'One Nation, One Election' led by former president Ram Nath Kovind has received over 5,000 suggestions from the public on simultaneous polls, sources said on Wednesday.
 
Last week, the high-level committee had invited suggestions from the public "for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country".

The sources said over 5,000 emails have been received so far.

In a public notice, the high-level committee had said the suggestions received by January 15 would be taken up for consideration.

The committee has so far held two meetings since it was constituted in September last year. It had also recently written to political parties seeking their views and an interaction on a "mutually agreed date" on the idea of holding simultaneous polls. It had later sent a reminder to the parties.

Letters were sent to six national parties, 33 state parties and seven registered unrecognised parties.

The committee has also heard the views of the Law Commission on simultaneous polls. The law panel could be called again on the issue. -- PTI
