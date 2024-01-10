RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India will be $35-trillion economy by 2047: Ambani
January 10, 2024  12:35
image
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, extended a warm welcome to attendees at the inauguration of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

Recognising the summit's 20-year legacy and its status as the world's most prestigious investor summit, Ambani attributed its success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership.

In his address, Ambani emphasised the exceptional journey of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, noting, "No other summit of this kind has continued for 20 long years, going from strength to strength.

Ambani said, "Welcome to Gujarat and the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit--the most prestigious investor summit in the world today. No other summit of this kind has continued for 20 long years, going from strength to strength. This is a tribute to PM Modi's vision and consistency."

The Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries further said he was sure that India was on the path to become a 35 Trillion Dollar economy by 2047.
