India will be $35-trillion economy by 2047: Ambani

Ambani said, "Welcome to Gujarat and the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit--the most prestigious investor summit in the world today. No other summit of this kind has continued for 20 long years, going from strength to strength. This is a tribute to PM Modi's vision and consistency."





The Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries further said he was sure that India was on the path to become a 35 Trillion Dollar economy by 2047.

