IAF to organise aerial display in Mumbai from January 12 to 14
January 10, 2024  09:30
The Indian Air Force will organise an aerial display in Mumbai from January 12 to 14 as part of an outreach programme aimed at creating awareness and fostering a deeper connection between the IAF and the local community, a defence official said.

The displays and demonstrations by IAF personnel and aircraft will showcase the skills, capabilities and professionalism of the force.

"The IAF will organise an aerial display in Mumbai as part of the Indian Air Force outreach programme in coordination with the Government of Maharashtra from January 12 to 14 between 12 noon and 1 pm over the Marine Drive," a defence release said on Tuesday.

The event will comprise aerobatic displays by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team (SKAT) and the 'Sarang' Helicopter display team, it said.

The event would also feature a diverse range of aerial activities, including a flypast and low-level aerobatic display by the Su-30 MKI, freefall and parachute displays by the 'Akashganga' team and C-130 aircraft, said the release. -- PTI 
