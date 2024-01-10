RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
HC orders scribe to take down defamatory video against Dera chief
January 10, 2024  17:50
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh/File image
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh/File image
The Delhi high court on Wednesday directed a journalist to take down his video from social media containing defamatory content against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. 

Justice Jasmeet Singh, while dealing with a lawsuit by the jailed religious leader, said the video was prima facie defamatory and granted liberty to journalist Shyam Meera Singh to upload a fresh video with disclaimers about the source of his statements. 

The plaintiff said the video, titled "How Gurmeet Ram Rahim fooled his followers?", made defamatory allegations about the preacher's association with a person alleged to be a terrorist, and jeopardised his right to fair trial and reputation. 

The counsel for the journalist said the video quoted contents of a trial court judgement against Singh and a book Dera Sacha Sauda and Gurmeet Ram Rahim, written by Anurag Tripathi. 

"The video seems to be prima facie defamatory. Defendant no 2 (Shyam Meera Singh) shall remove the video from defendant no 1 (YouTube) and is at liberty to upload the video (again) with disclaimer as to the portion quoted from the judgement and portion quoted from the book," Justice Singh ordered. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Child was already dead when I woke up, CEO-mom tells police
Child was already dead when I woke up, CEO-mom tells police

The Goa police have found two empty bottles of a cough syrup in a room where the CEO of a start-up allegedly killed her four-year-old son, indicating she might have given a heavy dose of the medicine to him and that it was pre-planned...

What companies have promised to invest in Gujarat
What companies have promised to invest in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the world looks at India as an important pillar of stability, a trusted friend, an engine of growth in the global economy, a technology hub for finding solutions and a powerhouse of talented...

'No Rashid Khan, no problem,' says Afghanistan skipper
'No Rashid Khan, no problem,' says Afghanistan skipper

Rashid ruled out of India series but Afghanistan skipper confident others would step up

Is Constant Coughing A Sign of TB?
Is Constant Coughing A Sign of TB?

Along with persistent cough that may last for several weeks, tuberculosis patients also complain of frequent bouts of fever, chills and sweating at night, says Dr Rahul Kendre.

Bride Ira's Gorgeous Sister
Bride Ira's Gorgeous Sister

Zayn Marie Khan's on-screen outings include Monica O My Darling, Made In Heaven and Mrs Serial Killer.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances