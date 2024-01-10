RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Going by Shiv Sena leadership structure from ECI website: Speaker
January 10, 2024  17:47
Uddhav Thackeray: Long wait
Uddhav Thackeray: Long wait
Maharashtra Assembly Apeaker Rahul Narwekar says, "In view of the evidence and records before me, prima facie indicates that no elections were held in the year 2013, as well as in the year 2018. 

"However, I as the speaker exercising jurisdiction under the 10th Schedule have limited jurisdiction and cannot go beyond the record of the ECI as available on the website and hence I have not considered this aspect while determining the relevant leadership structure. 

"Thus, given the above conclusions, I find that the leadership structure of Shiv Sena reflected in the letter dated 27th February 2018 available on the website of the ECI is the relevant leadership structure which has to be taken into account for the purpose of determining which faction is the real political party..."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Child was already dead when I woke up, CEO-mom tells police
Child was already dead when I woke up, CEO-mom tells police

The Goa police have found two empty bottles of a cough syrup in a room where the CEO of a start-up allegedly killed her four-year-old son, indicating she might have given a heavy dose of the medicine to him and that it was pre-planned...

What companies have promised to invest in Gujarat
What companies have promised to invest in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the world looks at India as an important pillar of stability, a trusted friend, an engine of growth in the global economy, a technology hub for finding solutions and a powerhouse of talented...

'No Rashid Khan, no problem,' says Afghanistan skipper
'No Rashid Khan, no problem,' says Afghanistan skipper

Rashid ruled out of India series but Afghanistan skipper confident others would step up

Is Constant Coughing A Sign of TB?
Is Constant Coughing A Sign of TB?

Along with persistent cough that may last for several weeks, tuberculosis patients also complain of frequent bouts of fever, chills and sweating at night, says Dr Rahul Kendre.

Bride Ira's Gorgeous Sister
Bride Ira's Gorgeous Sister

Zayn Marie Khan's on-screen outings include Monica O My Darling, Made In Heaven and Mrs Serial Killer.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances