Going by Shiv Sena leadership structure from ECI website: Speaker





"However, I as the speaker exercising jurisdiction under the 10th Schedule have limited jurisdiction and cannot go beyond the record of the ECI as available on the website and hence I have not considered this aspect while determining the relevant leadership structure.





"Thus, given the above conclusions, I find that the leadership structure of Shiv Sena reflected in the letter dated 27th February 2018 available on the website of the ECI is the relevant leadership structure which has to be taken into account for the purpose of determining which faction is the real political party..."

Maharashtra Assembly Apeaker Rahul Narwekar says, "In view of the evidence and records before me, prima facie indicates that no elections were held in the year 2013, as well as in the year 2018.