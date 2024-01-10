Goa murder: Father brings son's body home





The child will be cremated later in the day at Rajaji Nagar in the city.





The victim's father Venkat Raman brought the body to an apartment in Bengaluru where the initial rituals took place. The cremation will be held at Harishchandra Ghat.





Raman, who hails from Kerala and settled in Indonesia reached Hiriyur in Chitradurga on Tueday night and took possession of the body of his son after postmortem.





Suchana Seth was apprehended in Chitradurga on Monday night while she was on her way from Goa to Bengaluru, and the boy's body was found in a suitcase that she was carrying. She was arrested on the directions of the Goa Police.





Postmortem had revealed the child was smothered to death.





"He was strangled to death or what we call smothering. Either a cloth or a pillow was used. The child died due to strangulation. It doesn't look like the child was strangulated using hands. It looks like a pillow or some other material was used. The Rigor mortis (postmortem muscle stiffness) had resolved in the child," Hiriyur Taluk Hospital's administrative officer Dr Kumar Naik told reporters.





