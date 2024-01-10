RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Goa murder: Father brings son's body home
January 10, 2024  10:45
Suchana Seth allegedly smothered her son to death
Suchana Seth allegedly smothered her son to death
The body of a 4 year-old boy, allegedly killed by his mother who is the CEO of a city-based startup, was brought to Bengaluru on Wednesday from Chitradurga. 

 The child will be cremated later in the day at Rajaji Nagar in the city. 

 The victim's father Venkat Raman brought the body to an apartment in Bengaluru where the initial rituals took place. The cremation will be held at Harishchandra Ghat. 

 Raman, who hails from Kerala and settled in Indonesia reached Hiriyur in Chitradurga on Tueday night and took possession of the body of his son after postmortem. 

 Suchana Seth was apprehended in Chitradurga on Monday night while she was on her way from Goa to Bengaluru, and the boy's body was found in a suitcase that she was carrying. She was arrested on the directions of the Goa Police.

 Postmortem had revealed the child was smothered to death. 

 "He was strangled to death or what we call smothering. Either a cloth or a pillow was used. The child died due to strangulation. It doesn't look like the child was strangulated using hands. It looks like a pillow or some other material was used. The Rigor mortis (postmortem muscle stiffness) had resolved in the child," Hiriyur Taluk Hospital's administrative officer Dr Kumar Naik told reporters. 

 Seth, the chief executive officer of an artificial intelligence start-up, was apprehended on Monday night while she was on her way from Goa to Bengaluru, and her son's body was found in a suitcase. She was arrested on the directions of the Goa Police. Naik said there was no blood loss or struggle marks on the body.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Will Green open for Australia in the Windies Tests?
Will Green open for Australia in the Windies Tests?

Apart from Renshaw's inclusion in place of Warner, there are no changes to the squad which beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the third and final test to sweep the series 3-0 last week.

Explore India's 10 Lesser Known Beaches
Explore India's 10 Lesser Known Beaches

With clean blue waters and golden-white sands, these super beaches have a magic that is hard to keep away from.

The Moment Aishwarya Burst Into Our Lives
The Moment Aishwarya Burst Into Our Lives

'We did take after take, confusing and stressing her out, until she just threw up her hands and said she couldn't do it.' 'She was close to tears.' A fascinating excerpt from Adman Madman: Unapologetically Prahlad by Prahlad Kakar with...

'Dharavi will be a piece of art and I will ensure it'
'Dharavi will be a piece of art and I will ensure it'

'You will really wish oh! Had I stayed in Dharavi I would have got a nice house. I can assure you that. We will make dreams come true.'

Shami Eyes Return During England Series
Shami Eyes Return During England Series

'There is slight stiffness in my ankle, but that's fine.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances