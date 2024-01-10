RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cold wave sweeps Delhi, UP; people struggle for warmth
January 10, 2024  18:58
As the bone-chilling cold wave continued to sweep Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere across the North Indian belt, people struggled to keep warm.  

As the mercury went into a free fall in Uttar Pradesh, people sat around bonfires to take the warmth from the crackling flames.  

In the national capital, homeless people were seen huddling in government-run night shelters.  

According to the India meteorological department, Delhi experienced its coldest day this winter on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature dropping to 5.3C.  

It was still colder in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, with the minimum temperatures in Kanpur and Agra dropping below freezing point -- at 1.1 and 1.0C respectively. -- ANI
