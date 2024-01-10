RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP's DT Lepcha set to be elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Sikkim
January 10, 2024  19:33
BJP leader DT Lepcha (right)/Courtesy BJP Sikkim on X
BJP leader DT Lepcha (right)/Courtesy BJP Sikkim on X
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader DT Lepcha is set to be elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Sikkim, as his nomination papers were found to be in order during scrutiny of documents, officials said in Gangtok on Wednesday. 

The scrutiny of nomination papers was held in the presence of the returning officer, additional returning officer, observer, and other authorised representatives, they said. 

Lepcha, a 66-year-old BJP leader, will be the second Rajya Sabha MP representing a national party from the state in 30 years, officials said. 

Karma Golden had represented the Indian National Congress from March 30, 1988, to February 24, 1994, they said. 

Lepcha will succeed Hishey Lachungpa, whose second term as the Sikkim Democratic Front MP in Rajya Sabha ends on February 23. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Time for India to be T20 WC-ready against plucky Afghans
Time for India to be T20 WC-ready against plucky Afghans

Rohit, who will also captain the side, will be expected to carry on with his ultra aggressive approach in the powerplay like he showed in the ODI World Cup.

No animosity with Harmanpreet: Alyssa Healy
No animosity with Harmanpreet: Alyssa Healy

Alyssa backed Harmanpreet and the India team to come out stronger from this series.

'No one knows what's going on in Farhan's mind'
'No one knows what's going on in Farhan's mind'

'I can't wait to see Farhan direct again. We are a collaborating on a project. Hopefully, it would live up to the audiences' and my expectations of Farhan.'

India's Gorgeous Beaches: Byndoor, Rushikonda...
India's Gorgeous Beaches: Byndoor, Rushikonda...

Rediff.com readers Harsha Bhatt and Gaurav Deshpande share their favourite beach pictures.

Nancy, Elavenil strike gold, silver at Olympic qualifiers
Nancy, Elavenil strike gold, silver at Olympic qualifiers

Nancy and Olympian Elavenil Valarivan came up with a grand performance in women's 10m air rifle

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances