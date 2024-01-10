Ban order issued in Mumbai ahead of Maratha rally





The prohibitory order was issued on Tuesday by deputy commissioner of police (operations) under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act.





As per the order, carrying of arms, cudgels, swords, spears, bludgeons, unlicenced guns, knives, sticks or lathis is banned in the jurisdiction of Mumbai police commissionerate limits.





Besides banning weapons, the order also prohibits people from carrying any corrosive substance or explosives, carrying stones, missiles, instruments or means of casting or impelling missiles are also banned, the order stated.





"The exhibition of persons or corpses of figures of effigies, public utterance of cries, singing of songs, playing of music is also prohibited during the period," it said.





Delivery of harangues, use of gestures or mimetic representations and preparation, exhibition or dissemination of pictures symbols, placards or any other object or thing which may in the opinion of any police officer posted in Mumbai offend against decency or morality or undermine the security of or tend to overthrow the state, the order said.





Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange has earlier announced that a protest rally will be taken out from Jalna to Mumbai on January 20 and that he would launch a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai to press for reservation to Marathas. -- PTI

