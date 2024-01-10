RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ambani, Adani, Tata, Arcelor pledge billions in Guj
January 10, 2024  12:04
PM at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit
Tata Group: will build a semiconductor factory at Dholera in Gujarat, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday. 

Speaking at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here, he said the group is about to start a 20 GW gigafactory for manufacturing lithium ion batteries in Sanand in two months. The group, he said, has also made a commitment and is on the verge of concluding, and announcing a huge semiconductor fab in Dholera. 

Ambani: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said his company Reliance will set up India's first and world-class carbon fibre facility at Hazira. Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit here, Ambani said Reliance was, is, and will always remain a Gujarati company. "Reliance has invested over USD 150 billion (12 lakh crore) in creating world-class assets and capacities across India in last just 10 years. Of this, more than one third has been invested in Gujarat alone," he said.

ArcelorMittal will build the world's single biggest steel manufacturing factory at Hazira in Gujarat by 2029, company's executive chairman Lakshmi Mittal said on Wednesday. The factory will have a capacity of 24 million tonne per annum, he said speaking at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. He said ArcelorMittal has signed MoUs with the Gujarat government for  phase two of the Hazira plant in the summit.

Billionaire Gautam Adani on Wednesday announced an investment of over Rs 2 lakh crore in Gujarat, largely in building a green energy park that would be visible even from space. Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, he said the investment will create 1 lakh jobs.
Of the Rs 55,000 crore committed at the last summit, Adani Group has already spent Rs 50,000 crore, he said.

