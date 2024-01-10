RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Advani to attend Ram temple inauguration: VHP
January 10, 2024  23:51
BJP leader LK Advani
BJP leader LK Advani
International working president of Vishva Hindu Parishad Alok Kumar on Wednesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party veteran LK Advani will attend the Ram Temple pran pratistha ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya.  

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Krishna Gopal and Ram Lal along with Alok Kumar paid a visit to LK Advani and extended the invitation to the Ram temple opening ceremony on Wednesday.  

Alok Kumar said that all the required medical facilities and other arrangements will be provided to LK Advani during his visit for the ceremony in Ayodhya.  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.  

Invitations have also been extended to saints from all traditions for the Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22. -- ANI 
