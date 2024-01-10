6 injured as 3 coaches of Charminar Express derail at Hyderabad

6 injured as 3 coaches of Charminar Express derail at HyderabadJanuary 10, 2024 13:50
Six passengers suffered minor injuries after three coaches of the Chennai-Hyderabad Charminar Express derailed at the Hyderabad Deccan Railway station in Nampally in Hyderabad onWednesday morning, senior Railway officials said.
The Hyderabad Deccan railway station is the train's final destination.
South Central Railway (SCR) officials said when the train arrived at the station, it was moving at a slow speed and overshot the last point which caused the derailment of three coaches -- S2, S3 and S6.
The jerk from this derailment led to six passengers getting injured, the officials added.
The injured passengers are being treated at a nearby hospital, an SCR official said.
The train had reached Hyderabad after departing from Chennai on Tuesday evening. An inquiry will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the incident, the official added.
