4 men go missing in Manipur; fresh firing reported
January 10, 2024  22:29
Four men from Manipur's Kumbi assembly constituency, who had gone for collecting firewood near the hill ranges adjoining Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts, went missing on Wednesday, the police said. 

Their whereabouts are still not known. 

They have been identified as Dara Singh, Ibomcha Singh, Romen Singh and Anand Singh, the police said. 

Sources said the possibility of them being held captive by militants cannot be ruled out and help from central forces have been sought. 

Meanwhile, militants launched fresh gun and bomb attacks at Haotak village in Bishnupur district prompting more than 100 women, children and elderly to flee to safer areas, officials said. 

Security forces rushed to the spot and returned fire forcing the attackers to stop firing, officials said adding intermittent firing is still continuing. 

No injuries have been reported so far, officials added. -- PTI
