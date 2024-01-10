2 drug smugglers killed, one injured in encounter with Punjab police





The deceased were identified as Sandeep Singh and Sukhbir Singh and the injured as Anmol Preet Singh.





They were all residents of Moga district, they said. Following information, the anti-drug special task force of the Punjab police tried to stop a car near the Old Talwandi Bhai Road.





However, the occupants of the vehicle opened fire on the STF's personnel, officials said.





In retaliatory firing, Sukhbir died on the spot. Sandeep succumbed at the civil hospital, they said.





Anmol was referred to the Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot for treatment and his condition is stated to be critical, the officials said. -- PTI

