Why Pak returned IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman

In his latest book, 'Anger Management: The Troubled Diplomatic Relationship between India and Pakistan, former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria claims that Pakistan had credible information on nine missiles India had prepared to launch into Pakistani territory. He has mentioned receiving a call from Pakistan's High Commissioner to Sohail Mahmood, who said that Imran Khan was keen to speak to PM Modi.





Asked about being contacted by Sohail Mahmood and Pakistan suspecting that India would launch a missile strike, he stated, "After Pulwama, India had taken action in Balakote and that was followed by Pakistan's operation which it called swift retort in India and as a result of which an Indian pilot Abhinandan was captured, he fell in Pakistan and he was captured."





"So what I tried to do is present an account of the coercive diplomacy that took place after that, to get the pilot back and there was a very credible threat of force of the use of nine missiles and I've given an account of how that played out in Pakistan that Pakistan had this credible threat which was amplified to them through various means directly and also through other diplomats of other countries.





"And as a result Pakistan made the choice of returning the pilot, not wanting to escalate that conflict and being assured that if the pilot was not returned, there would be huge consequences and as a result of that, in trying to de-escalate the situation, the Prime Minister of Pakistan attempted to call the Prime Minister of India and the point also here is that the Prime Minister of Pakistan was then felt obliged to take a decision because the threat of force was very credible to return the pilot in order not to escalate the situation," he added.

Former Diplomat Ajay Bisaria has talked about coercive diplomacy that took place after the Balakote strikes that resulted in Pakistan repatriating Wing Commander Abhinanandan whose flight had crash landed in Pakistan territory.