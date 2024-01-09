Water supply to be hit in parts of West Delhi on Thursday: DJB





Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance according to their requirements, it said, adding that water tanker will be available on request.





The affected areas include, Nangloi, Mundka, Hiran Kudna, Kamruddin Nagar, Nihal Vihar, Ranholla Village, Bakkarwala, Rajdhani Park, Friends Enclave, Dichaon Kalan, Jhroda Village, Mitraon Village, Chhawla Village, Jaffarpur Kalan and Dhansa.





"Water supply to the areas and colonies will not be available from 10 am to 10 pm on Thursday for attending the leakage at 1,500 mm line opposite Neelkanth Vatika near Karala chowk by M/s NWS Pvt. Ltd. under Nangloi WTP," the DJB said. -- PTI

