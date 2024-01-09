RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Uttarakhand minister orders probe into accident that killed two forest officials
January 09, 2024  23:58
image
Uttarakhand forest minister Subodh Uniyal on Tuesday ordered a high-level inquiry into the accident in which four people, including two forest rangers, were killed while Rajaji Tiger Reserve's wildlife warden went missing. 

Chief wildlife warden Samir Sinha has been entrusted with the probe and officials have been asked to expedite the search for the missing official, Uniyal said. 

Expressing grief at the loss of lives, the minister said the Chilla barrage is being scoured in search of wildlife warden Aloki Devi, who fell into the canal after the accident on Monday. 

The accident took place when an electric vehicle crashed into a tree after one of its tyres burst near the Chilla canal Rishikesh. 

It first hit the tree beyond the Chilla powerhouse and then collided with the canal wall. 

The electric vehicle was to be used for patrolling. 

Such electric vehicles have been bought by tiger reserves in different parts of the country, Uniyal said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Harmanpreet identifies areas that India need to work on
Harmanpreet identifies areas that India need to work on

After losing the three-match T20I series to Australia, India Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Tuesday identified fielding as the area that needed urgent improvement.

UP schools, colleges to shut for Ram temple opening, ban on liquor sale too
UP schools, colleges to shut for Ram temple opening, ban on liquor sale too

Terming this occasion as special, CM Yogi said that liquor shops should be kept closed in the state on January 22.

'You have bowled your way into hearts of cricket fans'
'You have bowled your way into hearts of cricket fans'

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday praised star pacer Mohammed Shami and para-archer Sheetal Devi after being honoured with the Arjuna Award in Delhi.

In Pictures - Australia hand India seven-wicket loss to clinch 2-1 series win
In Pictures - Australia hand India seven-wicket loss to clinch 2-1 series win

Richa Ghosh's brisk 34 saved India Women the blushes as they posted 147 for six against Australia in their series-deciding third and final T20I in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

'Experience of playing against India was incredible'
'Experience of playing against India was incredible'

South African pacer Nandre Burger said on Tuesday that the experience of playing against India in the recently-concluded all-format home series was incredible and he learnt a lot during the course of it.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances