Uttarakhand minister orders probe into accident that killed two forest officials





Chief wildlife warden Samir Sinha has been entrusted with the probe and officials have been asked to expedite the search for the missing official, Uniyal said.





Expressing grief at the loss of lives, the minister said the Chilla barrage is being scoured in search of wildlife warden Aloki Devi, who fell into the canal after the accident on Monday.





The accident took place when an electric vehicle crashed into a tree after one of its tyres burst near the Chilla canal Rishikesh.





It first hit the tree beyond the Chilla powerhouse and then collided with the canal wall.





The electric vehicle was to be used for patrolling.





Such electric vehicles have been bought by tiger reserves in different parts of the country, Uniyal said. -- PTI

Uttarakhand forest minister Subodh Uniyal on Tuesday ordered a high-level inquiry into the accident in which four people, including two forest rangers, were killed while Rajaji Tiger Reserve's wildlife warden went missing.