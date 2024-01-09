RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UP schools, colleges to shut for Ram temple opening
January 09, 2024  18:07
Ram temple construction underway in Ayodhya./File image
Ram temple construction underway in Ayodhya./File image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to declare a holiday in all educational institutions across the state on January 22, in view the Ram temple pran pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. 

The CM has also said that liquor shops will remain closed in the state on the day of Ram temple consecration. 

More details awaited. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CEO-mom kills 4-year-old son, travels to Karnataka with body in bag
CEO-mom kills 4-year-old son, travels to Karnataka with body in bag

A 39-year-old chief executive officer of a start-up company allegedly killed her four-year-old son in Goa and then travelled with the body to neighbouring Karnataka, a police official said on Tuesday. She has told the police that she and...

'Azaadi ka amrit kaal was used to grant remission to rapists'
'Azaadi ka amrit kaal was used to grant remission to rapists'

'I see this judgment as a chance to say 'Boo' to the dark. But we shouldn't lose sight of the larger darkness that we have to keep fighting in everyday ways.'

How Diabetic Neuropathy Affects Your Feet
How Diabetic Neuropathy Affects Your Feet

It is important for diabetics to take adequate care of their legs, wear cushioned footwear, check for cuts and wounds and keep the feet clean and dry at all times, says diabetologist Dr Anu Gaikwad.

When Ram Siya Ram plays in background, I get into the zone: Keshav Maharaj
When Ram Siya Ram plays in background, I get into the zone: Keshav Maharaj

'It's a nice feeling to hear 'Ram Siya Ram' in the background'

SEE: Shami, Sheetal receive Arjuna awards
SEE: Shami, Sheetal receive Arjuna awards

Shami was there to receive the honours. He took 24 wickets in seven World Cup games last year.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances