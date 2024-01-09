UP schools, colleges to shut for Ram temple opening

UP schools, colleges to shut for Ram temple openingJanuary 09, 2024 18:07
Ram temple construction underway in Ayodhya./File image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to declare a holiday in all educational institutions across the state on January 22, in view the Ram temple pran pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.
The CM has also said that liquor shops will remain closed in the state on the day of Ram temple consecration.
More details awaited. -- ANI
