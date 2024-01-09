UP ATS busts ISIS module in Aligarh Muslim University





The action comes under an ongoing investigation launched in November 2023 following intelligence inputs about illegal activities and anti-national plans linked to ISIS.





According to the official press release issued by the UP ATS, Amas was arrested on January 8th, 2024, from Aligarh after evading capture since the arrest of his associates in November 3.





Prior to his apprehension, a reward of Rs 25,000 was declared for information leading to his arrest. Abdul Samad Malik, carrying a similar reward, had already surrendered before the court.





ATS had received information that some people are working for ISIS and are involved in anti-national activities. After confirming this information, ATS registered a case on November 3, 2023 and arrested seven people, including Abdullah Arsalan, Maaz Bin Tariq and Wajihuddin.

In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh (ATS) has apprehended two individuals -- Amas alias Faraz Ahmed and Abdul Samad Malik--allegedly involved in setting up an ISIS module at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).