Union minister Smriti Irani attends Haj and Umrah conference in Saudi
January 09, 2024  17:26
Union Minister Smriti Irani at the inaugural session of the third Haj and Umrah Conference in Jeddah/Courtesy X
Union Minister for Minority Affairs Smriti Irani on Tuesday attended the inaugural session of the third Haj and Umrah Conference in Jeddah and discussed with deputy governor of Makkah Region and minister of Haj and Umrah the scope for further close cooperation to improve facilities and services for the Indian pilgrims. 

Irani, also serving as the Union minister for women and child development, was accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. 

The session provided valuable insights on the best global practices and facilitated the exchange of ideas and information which would prove useful in improving the Haj experience for Indian pilgrims, a statement from the ministry of minority affairs said. 

"Discussion also held with deputy governor of Makkah Region and minister of Haj and Umrah, KSA, on the scope for further close cooperation to improve facilities and services for Indian pilgrims during Haj 2024," the statement said. 

"Grateful for the gracious invitation extended by the Saudi ministry of Haj and Umrah Affairs @HajMinistry, underscoring the significance of our shared values. Had an insightful meeting with H.R.H. Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, deputy governor of Makkah Region, and H.E. @tfrabiah, Minister of Haj and Umrah, KSA. Discussed enhancing facilities and services for Indian Haj pilgrims during Haj 2024," Irani said in a post on X. -- PTI
