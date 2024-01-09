Union minister Smriti Irani attends Haj and Umrah conference in Saudi





Irani, also serving as the Union minister for women and child development, was accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.





The session provided valuable insights on the best global practices and facilitated the exchange of ideas and information which would prove useful in improving the Haj experience for Indian pilgrims, a statement from the ministry of minority affairs said.





"Discussion also held with deputy governor of Makkah Region and minister of Haj and Umrah, KSA, on the scope for further close cooperation to improve facilities and services for Indian pilgrims during Haj 2024," the statement said.





"Grateful for the gracious invitation extended by the Saudi ministry of Haj and Umrah Affairs @HajMinistry, underscoring the significance of our shared values. Had an insightful meeting with H.R.H. Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, deputy governor of Makkah Region, and H.E. @tfrabiah, Minister of Haj and Umrah, KSA. Discussed enhancing facilities and services for Indian Haj pilgrims during Haj 2024," Irani said in a post on X. -- PTI

