TMC minister backs attack on ED team in Bengal
January 09, 2024  14:43
Sovandeb Chattopadhyay during Holi. File pic
West Bengal minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay on Tuesday courted controversy with his comments that the recent attack on ED officers during a raid in North 24 Parganas was a result of explosion of public grievance.

Chattopadhyay, the state's agriculture minister, also claimed that such attacks will take place in other parts of the country, too, where probe agencies conduct raids. 

"We have seen the explosion of public grievance at one place in the state Such incidents will happen at other places in India as well in future," he said at a programme. 

Three ED officers were injured and several of their vehicles vandalised, as hundreds of supporters of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh attacked them on January 5, when the team went to conduct a raid at his house in Sandeshkhali in connection with alleged irregularities in the state's ration system.

 Chattopadhyay also claimed that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has unearthed scams worth several crores of rupees in the present BJP-led regime at the Centre, but the party sends probe agencies to only non-BJP states. 

Another local BJP leader called for Chattopadhyay's arrest for his remarks against central agencies. Left Front leader Sujon Chakraborty said that Chattopadhyay was trying to score political points with such statements. PTI
