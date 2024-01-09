Think twice before commenting on India's internal matters: Lakshadweep MP to Maldives

Lakshadweep Lok Sabha MP Mohammed Faizal on Monday criticised Maldives ministers' statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his social media post on the tourism potential of the archipelago, urging them to "think twice" before commenting on India's internal matters.

"The Hon'ble Prime Minister's remarks pertained to Lakshadweep tourism, which is entirely an internal matter of India. The comments made by Maldivian deputy ministers on this matter are unwanted and uninvited," Faizal told PTI over phone.





The government of the Maldives on Sunday suspended three deputy ministers for derogatory social media posts against Modi.





The three deputy ministers used disparaging comments against Modi for his post on 'X' following his visit to Lakshadweep, inferring that it was an attempt to project the union territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.





Faizal said Lakshadweep is a union territory under the control of the Union Home Ministry and of course under the Prime Minister.





"When the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India speaks about its own territory and discusses the development of tourism there, it doesn't make any sense for Maldives officials to make statements on that. It is unwanted," Faizal said, amid the ongoing diplomatic row over remarks on social media against Prime Minister Modi by several ministers of the Maldives.





According to Maldivian media reports, deputy ministers in the youth ministry Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid have been suspended over their posts.