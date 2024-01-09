The only CM to condole Beckenbauer's death is...





"Saddened to know about the demise of Franz Beckenbauer, the German football legend and icon. A world cup winning captain and coach, he will always be regarded as one of the greatest footballers to grace the game," Banerjee said in a post on X.





"Millions of football lovers of Bengal and India will miss him. Condolences to his family, friends and billions of fans worldwide," she said. PTI

Beckenbauer, who won the World Cup as a player and a coach, and became one of Germany's most beloved personalities, died at 78, media reports said on Monday.