Send us your tourists, Muizzu urges China





On the second day of his five-day state visit to China, Muizzu in his address to the Maldives Business Forum in Fujian Province on Tuesday termed China as the island nation's "closest" ally.





"China remains one of our closest allies and development partners," he said.





He praised the Belt and Road Initiative projects launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2014, saying that they "delivered the most significant infrastructure projects witnessed in Maldivian history", according to his speech.





He urged China to bolster the flow of its tourists to the Maldives.





"China was our (Maldives') number one market pre-Covid, and it is my request that we intensify efforts for China to regain this position," according to a readout posted on his official website.





Also, Maldivian media reported that the two countries have signed a $50 million project to develop an integrated tourism zone in the Indian Ocean island. -- PTI

