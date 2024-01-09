RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Section 144 in parts of MP after procession stoned
January 09, 2024  10:20
Representational image
Representational image
The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 in three areas of Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur city after some people threw stones on participants of a religious procession following a dispute.

 One person was injured in the incident which took place in Magaria area on Monday evening, a police official said, adding that adequate security has been deployed in the area and an FIR registered in this connection. Shajapur Collector Riju Bafna in a post on X said Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed with immediate effect in three areas -- Magaria, Kachhiwada and Lalpura.

The situation is currently peaceful and a case has been registered against the miscreants and further legal action is being taken, he said. 

 Seven-eight persons stopped a group of people on Nag-Nagin Road near a mosque at around 8.30 pm on Monday when the latter were taking out a routine evening procession ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, as per the First Information Report (FIR) registered on a complaint by one Mohit Rathore, who was part of the procession. 

 The persons told them not to take out the procession from the area and a group of people gathered there subsequently, the FIR stated. 

 The procession participants were manhandled and stones were pelted at them, it said. The complainant claimed they were also attacked with swords and stones were hurled from rooftops.

 Following the complaint, the police registered the FIR against 24 identified people and 15-20 unidentified persons. Ujjain's divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal and Inspector General Santosh Kumar Singh reached the spot after the incident.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Will RBI Governor Get An Extension?
Will RBI Governor Get An Extension?

'After a long time, we have a governor who is approachable. The RBI's interactions with us are now much better.'

Photos disappear from hoardings like donkey..: Shivraj
Photos disappear from hoardings like donkey..: Shivraj

The 64-year-old BJP leader stepped down as CM last month and made way for his party colleague Mohan Yadav to take over the top post after the saffron party recorded a comprehensive win in the state polls.

'Qatal ki raat': Modi declined Imran Khan's midnight call after Balakot
'Qatal ki raat': Modi declined Imran Khan's midnight call after Balakot

'Nine missiles from India had been pointed towards Pakistan, to be launched any time that day'

Sunil Kanugolu: Congress' Mr Strategy
Sunil Kanugolu: Congress' Mr Strategy

From all indications, Sunil Kanugolu is here to stay, though whether his magic will help the Congress in the northern states in the Lok Sabha elections remains to be seen, wonders Aditi Phadnis.

This Is Rakul's Favourite Thing To Do...
This Is Rakul's Favourite Thing To Do...

See what your favourite actor loves to wear on a holiday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances