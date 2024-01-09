RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rashmi Shukla takes charge as Maha DGP; says women's safety priority
January 09, 2024  23:16
Senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla takes charge as Maharashtra DGP./ANI Photo
Senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla on Tuesday took charge as Maharashtra director general of police, becoming the first woman top cop of the state. 

Addressing a press conference after taking charge of the office from Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, Shukla said ensuring the safety of women and curbing cyber crime will be among her priorities and identified narcotics as a big menace. 

"I will continue all positive work to maintain law and order situation. Ensuring women's safety and checking cyber crime will be my priority. Every woman should feel safe on the street," Shukla said, adding that injustice will not be done to anyone. She said police will spread awareness among people about highway accidents. 

Queried on Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's call to Marathas to gather in Mumbai on January 20, Shukla said she would hold meetings with police officers in this regard. 

"Today is my first day in office. I will discuss with senior officers," she added. 

When asked about the investigation into a rape case registered against industrialist Sajjan Jindal in Mumbai, Shukla said nobody is above the law. According to Shukla, narcotics are a big menace and regular meetings will be held by the police department. -- PTI
