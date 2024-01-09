RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ram idol's Ayodhya tour cancelled over crowd concern
January 09, 2024  08:36
The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has cancelled a procession scheduled for January 17 that would have allowed devotees catch a glimpse of the new idol of Ram Lalla across the Ayodhya city ahead of the consecration ceremony.
   
Instead, the trust will arrange a tour of the new idol inside the premises of the Ram Janmabhoomi on the same day (January 17), a senior functionary of the Trust said, citing crowd management concerns raised by the security agencies.
 
The decision was taken by the officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust after a meeting with the Acharyas of Kashi and senior administrative officials.
 
According to the Ayodhya district administration, it was discussed in the meeting that it would be difficult to control the crowd as devotees and pilgrims will rush to have 'darshan' of the new idol of Ram Lalla when it is taken out in the city. -- PTI 
