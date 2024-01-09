Rajnath Singh arrives in UK for defence, security dialogue





Singh is accompanied by a Ministry of Defence delegation comprised of senior officials from the Defence Research and Development Organisation, Service Headquarters, Department of Defence, and Department of Defence Production.





Besides a bilateral meeting with his UK counterpart, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, he is also expected to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary David Cameron.





They are expected to discuss a wide range of defence, security and industrial cooperation issues, the ministry of defence in New Delhi said in a pre-visit statement over the weekend.





He will also interact with the CEOs and industry leaders of the UK Defence Industry and meet with the Indian community there, the statement added.





A ceremonial Guard of Honour, visits to Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B.R. Ambedkar memorials, a defence industry roundtable and community interactions with the Indian diaspora at Neasden Temple and India House are on the agenda during what is seen as a significant visit, given that the last Indian defence ministerial-level visit to the UK took place 22 years ago. -- PTI

