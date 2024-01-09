RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rajnath Singh arrives in UK for defence, security dialogue
January 09, 2024  02:07
image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in London on Monday for a three-day visit focusing on all aspects of the India-UK Defence Partnership and to hold high-level discussions covering a wide range of defence, security and industrial cooperation issues. 

Singh is accompanied by a Ministry of Defence delegation comprised of senior officials from the Defence Research and Development Organisation, Service Headquarters, Department of Defence, and Department of Defence Production. 

Besides a bilateral meeting with his UK counterpart, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, he is also expected to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary David Cameron.   

During his visit, he will hold a bilateral meeting with his UK counterpart Secretary of State for Defence, Mr Grant Shapps. 

They are expected to discuss a wide range of defence, security and industrial cooperation issues,  the ministry of defence in New Delhi said in a pre-visit statement over the weekend.   

Rajnath Singh is also expected to call on UK Prime Minister Mr Rishi Sunak and hold a meeting with Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Affairs David Cameron. 

He will also interact with the CEOs and industry leaders of the UK Defence Industry and meet with the Indian community there,  the statement added.

A ceremonial Guard of Honour, visits to Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B.R. Ambedkar memorials, a defence industry roundtable and community interactions with the Indian diaspora at Neasden Temple and India House are on the agenda during what is seen as a significant visit, given that the last Indian defence ministerial-level visit to the UK took place 22 years ago. -- PTI
