Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam won't release for Pongal

Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam won't release for PongalJanuary 09, 2024 22:00
Lal Salaam, starring Rajinikanth, will now hit the screens on February 9.
Directed by Aishwarya Rajnikanth, the film was previously scheduled to be released during the Pongal festival in January.
Production house Lyca Productions shared the new release date on its official X page.
"LAL SALAAM hits the big screen on February 9th 2024! Save the date!" the banner announced on Tuesday.
Presented by A Subaskaran, the film has AR Rahman on board as music composer.
Rajinikanth's last big-screen outing was Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer, backed by Sun Pictures.
