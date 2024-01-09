Raj minister Surendra Pal resigns after losing by-poll

Raj minister Surendra Pal resigns after losing by-pollJanuary 09, 2024 00:29
Rajasthan minister of state Surendra Pal Singh
Rajasthan minister of state Surendra Pal Singh resigned from his post after losing the election to the Karanpur assembly seat on Monday.
Congress candidate Rupinder Singh Koonar won the seat with 94,950 votes as against Singh's 83,667.
The Bharatiya Janata Party nominee was inducted into the Bhajanlal Sharma ministry on December 30, ahead of the polling on January 5.
The minister of state (Independent charge) was later allocated the agriculture marketing board, Indira Gandhi Canal Department and minority affairs department.
Under the rules, he had to get elected as an MLA within six months of his appointment as a minister.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma forwarded the resignation letter of minister of state (independent charge) Surendra Pal Singh and it has been accepted by the Governor with immediate effect, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said. -- PTI
