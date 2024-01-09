Over 150 CISF commandos to man Ayodhya airport





The 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham' has become the 68th civil airport terminal in the country to come under the umbrella of the specialised aviation security group of the central force.





The Central Industrial Security Force will provide an anti-terrorist and anti-sabotage cover to the Ayodhya airport that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2023, official sources said.





The force will frisk passengers and their baggage and secure the perimeter of the facility, like what is done at other national and international airports, they said.





An armed contingent of more than 150 CISF personnel under the command of a Deputy Commandant rank officer has been sanctioned by the ministry of home affairs for securing the Ayodhya airport that will be enhanced in phases over the 821 acres of land sanctioned for it, they said. -- PTI

