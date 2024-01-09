RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


On Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, Modi hails Indian diaspora
January 09, 2024  10:23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, hailing the dedication of the Indian diaspora worldwide towards preserving India's rich heritage and strengthening global ties.

He said in a post on X, "Greetings on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. This is a day to celebrate the contributions and achievements of the Indian diaspora worldwide."

"Their dedication towards preserving our rich heritage and strengthening global ties is commendable," he said.

The Indian diaspora embodies the spirit of India across the globe, fostering a sense of unity and diversity, the prime minister said. -- PTI 
