No change of guard ceremony between Jan 13 and 27: Rashtrapati Bhavan

No change of guard ceremony between Jan 13 and 27: Rashtrapati BhavanJanuary 09, 2024 18:58
There will be no change of guard ceremony between January 13 and 27, due to the rehearsals for the Republic Day parade and the Beating Retreat ceremony, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday.
The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.
"The change of guard ceremony will not take place between January 13 and 27, 2024 (i.e. January 13, 20 and 27) due to rehearsals of the Republic Day parade and Beating Retreat ceremony,' it said in a statement. -- PTI
