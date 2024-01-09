RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
No change of guard ceremony between Jan 13 and 27: Rashtrapati Bhavan
January 09, 2024  18:58
image
There will be no change of guard ceremony between January 13 and 27, due to the rehearsals for the Republic Day parade and the Beating Retreat ceremony, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday. 

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge. 

"The change of guard ceremony will not take place between January 13 and 27, 2024 (i.e. January 13, 20 and 27) due to rehearsals of the Republic Day parade and Beating Retreat ceremony,' it said in a statement. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CEO-mom tried to kill self after smothering child to death: Police
CEO-mom tried to kill self after smothering child to death: Police

A 39-year-old chief executive officer of a start-up company allegedly killed her four-year-old son in Goa and then travelled with the body to neighbouring Karnataka, a police official said on Tuesday. She has told the police that she and...

Newlands pitch avoid severe sanction after ICC 'unsatisfactory' rating
Newlands pitch avoid severe sanction after ICC 'unsatisfactory' rating

The Newlands contest lasted 642 balls with India registering a series-levelling victory in the shortest ever Test

Ayodhya redeveloped after studying Vatican, Jerusalem, Tirupati, says architect
Ayodhya redeveloped after studying Vatican, Jerusalem, Tirupati, says architect

Efficient land use, minimum congestion, a focus on dharamshalas (inns) and homestays, upgrading the infrastructure while retaining the historical and cultural character of the city are some of the highlights of the plan prepared by...

I want it to be me who makes it to the World C'ship from India: Gujrathi
I want it to be me who makes it to the World C'ship from India: Gujrathi

Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi on Tuesday said "everything came together" for him at the Grand Swiss event on his way to the Candidates.

Sensex loses steam on fag-end profit-taking
Sensex loses steam on fag-end profit-taking

Among the Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel were the major gainers. On the other hand, Nestle, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances