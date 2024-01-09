RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan dies at 55
January 09, 2024  16:53
Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan/File image
Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, who has been undergoing treatment at a Kolkata-based hospital for prostate cancer, died at a city hospital this afternoon, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. 

He was 55. 

"We tried our best but failed. He passed away at around 3:45 pm," an official of the private hospital where Khan was admitted said. 

The chief minister who visited the hospital said, "This is a great loss for the entire country and the entire music fraternity. I am in a lot of pain as I still can't believe that Rashid Khan is no more." -- PTI
