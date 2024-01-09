Modi, UAE President's roadshow begins in Ahmedabad

Modi, UAE President's roadshow begins in AhmedabadJanuary 09, 2024 19:20
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan embarked on a roadshow in Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening.
Before their roadshow, Modi welcomed the United Arab Emirates president on the latter's arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.
After that, the two leaders began their roadshow on a three kilometre-long route starting from the airport.
It will culminate at the Indira Bridge, which connects Ahmedabad with Gandhinagar. From the bridge circle, both of them will head to their respective destinations in Gandhinagar, officials have said.
Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place and stages have been set up for cultural performances on the route that the two leaders will jointly cover.
Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar on Wednesday. -- PTI
