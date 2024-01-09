MHA seeks report from WB on attacks on ED teams





In a communication, the ministry of home affairs has asked the West Bengal government to send a detailed report on the circumstances leading to the attacks that left ED officials injured.





The home ministry also asked the state government to send details of the action taken following the attacks on the central probe agency teams, the sources said.





Three ED officials were injured and their mobile phones, laptops and wallets "looted" when they went to Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district to search the premises of Shajahan Sheikh, a leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state, on January 5.





Sheikh is absconding and the ED has issued a look-out circular against him, alerting all land, air and sea ports to stop his exit from the country.





A second agency team was attacked and their vehicle damaged during the arrest of another TMC leader, Shankar Adhya, in Bongaon of the said district on the same day. -- PTI

