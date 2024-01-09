RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Letter about sexual harassment of women personnel fake: Mumbai police
January 09, 2024  01:04
File image
The Mumbai police began a probe into a fake letter that alleged sexual harassment of women drivers in the force by three senior officers, an official said on Monday. 

No such incident has taken place and the signatures on the letter, which has been mischievously circulated, are fake, the official asserted. 

The letter being circulated on social media alleged three officers of Mumbai police's motor transport department had sexually harassed women drivers. 

"We will find out who is behind this letter and take strict action. Our probe has found some anti social elements prepared the letter, forged signatures of some women personnel and circulated it," he added. -- PTI
