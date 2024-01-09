Letter about sexual harassment of women personnel fake: Mumbai police

Letter about sexual harassment of women personnel fake: Mumbai policeJanuary 09, 2024 01:04
File image
The Mumbai police began a probe into a fake letter that alleged sexual harassment of women drivers in the force by three senior officers, an official said on Monday.
No such incident has taken place and the signatures on the letter, which has been mischievously circulated, are fake, the official asserted.
The letter being circulated on social media alleged three officers of Mumbai police's motor transport department had sexually harassed women drivers.
"We will find out who is behind this letter and take strict action. Our probe has found some anti social elements prepared the letter, forged signatures of some women personnel and circulated it," he added. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
RBI gives clarity to 'politically exposed persons' term to meet FATF norms
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has updated Know Your Customer (KYC) norms for politically exposed persons (PEPs) who transact with regulated entities (REs), seeking to comply with the recommendations of intergovernmental organisation...
Archer Aditi's parents on a 'suit hunt' at Palika Bazar for Arjuna Awards ceremony!
Archer Aditi Swami's parents from Maharashtra's Satara were in a 'suit hunt' at Delhi's Palika Bazar after arriving at the national capital on a frigid winter morning to attend their daughter's Arjuna Award ceremony on Tuesday.