Kangana's plea for stay on defamation proceedings delaying tactic: Akhtar to HC
January 09, 2024  21:10
Actor Kangana Ranaut
Actor Kangana Ranaut's petition for a stay on proceedings of a defamation complaint filed against her was only a delaying tactic, lyricist and complainant Javed Akhtar submitted to the Bombay high court on Tuesday. 

Akhtar urged the high court to dismiss the petition filed by the Queen actor. 

Earlier this month, Ranaut approached the high court for a stay on Akhtar's criminal defamation complaint filed against her in 2020. 

She urged the HC to hear the case along with a cross-complaint filed by her against Akhtar. 

The defamation case against Ranaut is in the magistrate's court in Andheri. 

A sessions court had stayed Kangana's complaint against Akhtar. 

In her petition before the HC, Ranaut stated that both cases should be tried together as they had genesis in a meeting (between Ranaut and Akhtar) in 2016. 

Akhtar submitted an affidavit through his advocate Jay Bharadwaj stating Ranaut has not challenged any order passed by the magistrate's court, and without any basis, has sought a stay on the proceedings of the defamation complaint. 

This was nothing but an attempt to delay the proceedings, Akhtar stated. -- PTI
