India has always: Maldives tourism body amid row
January 09, 2024  09:39
Amid the ongoing spat between the Maldives and India, the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) has strongly condemned derogatory remarks made by officials in the tourism-dependent country against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 
 Terming India as one of the closest neighbours and allies of the Maldives, MATI noted that India has always been a first responder to various crises throughout the history of the island country.  
 
 "India is one of our closest neighbours and allies. India has always been a first responder to various crises throughout our history and we are immensely grateful to the close relationship that the government as well as the people of India have maintained with us," MAITI said in a statement.
 
 It stressed that India has been a "consistent and significant contributor to the tourism industry of the Maldives." 

It stated that India has "greatly assisted" Maldives recovery efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic after the borders were reopened. 
 
 In a press release, MATI stated, "Since then, India has continued to remain as one of the top markets for the Maldives."
 
"It is our sincere wish that the close relationship between our two nations endures for generations to come and as such, we refrain from actions or speech that may have any negative impact on our good relationship," it added. 
 
A massive row was triggered after the Maldives deputy minister, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made disparaging and unsavoury references to Modi's Lakshadweep visit.
