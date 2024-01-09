RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ghaziabad to be renamed? CM Yogi to take final call
January 09, 2024  20:31
The municipal corporation on Tuesday passed a proposal for renaming Ghaziabad, officials said. 

Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation mayor Sunita Dayal said the three names -- Harnandi Nagar, Gaj Prastha and Doodheshwernath Nagar -- will sent to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who will take a final call. 

However, any such change of name will ultimately require the Centre's nod. 

"A proposal for changing the name of Ghaziabad was passed by an absolute majority of the councillors. The new name will be decided by the CM," Dayal said. 

The names have been suggested keeping in mind the demands of the people of Ghaziabad and Hindu outfits, the mayor said. 

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Sahibabad constituency Sunil Sharma said last year he had tabled a proposal in this regard in the state assembly, suggesting that Ghaziabad be renamed as Gaj Prastha. 

Meanwhile, head priest of Doodheshwer Nath temple Mahant Narayan Giri told PTI that he had suggested the three names to the chief minister last year. -- PTI
