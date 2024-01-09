Fauda actor seriously injured in Gaza's Khan Younis





Israeli diplomat Avia Levi shared the news of Amedi's injury in a post on microblogging site X.





"Idan Amedi, one of 'Fauda's' actors, has been seriously injured in a battle in Gaza. We pray and pray for your speedy recovery," Levi posted.





According to Times of Israel, Amedi, 35, was fighting as an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reservist. He was airlifted to a hospital on Monday where he was sedated and received treatment.





His father later told an Israeli news outlet that his son was no longer in danger.





As a reservist, Amedi was serving in the Combat Engineering Corps when he was injured. He was brought to Sheba Medical Centre in Ramat Gan at about 4 pm on Monday and underwent urgent, serious and lengthy surgery, according to media reports.





Hours before he was injured, Amedi was interviewed by an Israeli channel where he said a little tired, but fine. Asked about his current mission, the actor had said, "It's crazy, what they built here. The operation here is on a very central (Hamas tunnel) route. We found kilometers of tunnels here, weaponry, even special weaponry. We've been busy the past two days trying to destroy it."





The actor is best known for playing Sagi Tzur, a soldier in an elite IDF unit, in "Fauda", which means chaos in Arabic. He enlisted as a reservist after Israel announced a war against Hamas in October. Lior Raz, the lead star of "Fauda", and the show's co-creator Avi Issacharov have also returned to the military. -- PTI

