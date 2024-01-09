Estranged husband of woman, who killed 4-yr-old son in Goa, returns to India





The man, Venkat Raman, arrived at Chitradurga in Karnataka, and gave his consent to the local authorities to conduct a post-mortem on his son's body, they said.





The child was allegedly smothered to death by his mother, Suchana Seth, who is the chief executive officer of an Artificial Intelligence start-up.





The incident took place in a service apartment at Candolim in North Goa between January 6 and 8, the police said.





The woman had checked into the service apartment with her son on January 6.





After staying there for two days, she left for Bengaluru in a taxi on January 8 morning.





When the apartment staff went to clean the room in which she stayed, they found blood stains on a towel.





The staff immediately informed the police and told them that she carried an unusually heavy bag, and her was not seen with her, officials said.





The police in Goa contacted their counterparts in Chitradurga, who checked the woman's bag in which they found the body of the child.





She was arrested there and later brought to Goa, where a court remanded her in police custody for six days, they said. -- PTI

