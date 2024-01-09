ED files chargesheet against Lalu's family





ED has named Bihar's former CM Rabri Devi, her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, Hridyanand Chaudhary and Amit Katyal. Two firms, AB Export and AK Infosystems, have also been accused.





Special CBI judge Vishal Gogne directed ED to file an e-copy of the charge sheet and documents today itself. The matter has been listed for consideration on cognizance January 16, 2024.





ED's Special Public Prosecutors Manish Jain and advocate Ishan Baisla apprised the court that the Yadav family members are beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime. -- ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a prosecution complaint (charge sheet) in the Land for a job scam money laundering case. The charge sheet consists of a total of 4751 pages.