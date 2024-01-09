RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


DRDO launches fully indigenous assault rifle 'Ugram'
January 09, 2024  20:18
'Ugram', an assault rifle developed by the Defence Research & Development Organisation in collaboration with a private firm was launched on Monday, officials said. 

The weapon, developed at the Armament Research and Development Establishments, the DRDO's Pune-based laboratory, is designed to meet the Indian Army's General Staff Qualitative Requirement of a rifle weighing less than four kg, said a release. 

The operational prototype of the 7.62 x 51mm assault rifle was unveiled by Dr SV Gade, director general (armament & combat engineering cluster) in the presence of A Raju, director of ARDE. 

Raju said this was a "monumental moment" for DRDO and ARDE. 

"We have been working on the design part of assault rifle for the last two-three years and with the help of Dvipa Armour India Ltd, we could realise this product in record time. This weapon is fully indigenous and matches international standards of similar calibre weapons," he was quoted as saying in the release. 

Special care has been taken to ensure reliable functioning with the in-service ammunition, and steel construction of all critical components ensures "ruggedness and intuitive operations", as per the release. -- PTI
