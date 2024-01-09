RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Difficult to defeat Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram: BJP leader Rajagopal
January 09, 2024  00:32
BJP leader O Rajagopal/File image
BJP leader O Rajagopal/File image
Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader O Rajagopal on Monday lavished praise on MP Shashi Tharoor, saying it would be difficult to defeat the Congress leader from the state capital. 

Rajagopal, the former union minister who was defeated by Tharoor in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the Kerala state capital, said the Congress MP has been able to sway the minds of the people, which was the reason for his repeated wins from Thiruvananthapuram. 

"That is why he is able to win again and again from Thiruvananthapuram. I doubt that anyone else will get an opportunity to win (from Thiruvananthapuram) in the near future," he said while speaking at the N Ramachandran Foundation award ceremony. 

Rajagopal, the first ever BJP MLA from the state after his win in the 2016 assembly polls, also expressed pride that such a person -- Tharoor -- hails from Palakkad. 

The veteran BJP leader himself also hails from Palakkad. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Tennis: Dimitrov downs Rune to claim title in Brisbane
Tennis: Dimitrov downs Rune to claim title in Brisbane

At the Hong Kong Tennis Open, top-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia pocketed his 15th career title with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori.

Stereotyped: What SC said about Gujarat's remission order
Stereotyped: What SC said about Gujarat's remission order

Supreme Court judgement pronounced on Monday quashing the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case of gang-rape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 riots in the...

Fraud played on court: SC on earlier order on rapists' remission
Fraud played on court: SC on earlier order on rapists' remission

The Supreme Court on Monday held as nullity the May 13, 2022, judgment of another bench of the apex court, which had directed the Gujarat government to consider the remission applications of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape...

Will including Rohit, Kohli cost India another World Cup?
Will including Rohit, Kohli cost India another World Cup?

The selectors have clearly gone for the status quo rather than addressing the elephant in the room by picking Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for their first T20 series in 14 months. Will it have a bearing on India's chances in another T20...

Sensex pares losses, still ends down 671 points
Sensex pares losses, still ends down 671 points

Among the Sensex firms, State Bank of India, ITC, Nestle, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and Hindustan Unilever were the major laggards. In contrast, HCL Technologies, Power Grid, Sun Pharma,...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances