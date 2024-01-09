Difficult to defeat Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram: BJP leader Rajagopal

Difficult to defeat Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram: BJP leader RajagopalJanuary 09, 2024 00:32
BJP leader O Rajagopal/File image
Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader O Rajagopal on Monday lavished praise on MP Shashi Tharoor, saying it would be difficult to defeat the Congress leader from the state capital.
Rajagopal, the former union minister who was defeated by Tharoor in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the Kerala state capital, said the Congress MP has been able to sway the minds of the people, which was the reason for his repeated wins from Thiruvananthapuram.
"That is why he is able to win again and again from Thiruvananthapuram. I doubt that anyone else will get an opportunity to win (from Thiruvananthapuram) in the near future," he said while speaking at the N Ramachandran Foundation award ceremony.
Rajagopal, the first ever BJP MLA from the state after his win in the 2016 assembly polls, also expressed pride that such a person -- Tharoor -- hails from Palakkad.
The veteran BJP leader himself also hails from Palakkad. -- PTI
