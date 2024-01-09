RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Customs seize gold worth Rs 26 lakh from Japanese national in Kerala airport
January 09, 2024  22:20
File image
File image
Customs sleuths at the Cochin International Airport in Kochi on Tuesday seized nearly half kg of smuggled gold concealed inside the wallet of a Japanese national who came from Bangkok. 

The officials have seized 472.40 grams of gold with an estimated worth of Rs 26.62 lakhs based on specific intelligence forwarded to them by the Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch. 

The passenger arrived on a Thai AirAsia flight. 

"During a personal search, seven gold bars weighing 472.40 grams wrapped in black adhesive tape were found concealed inside a compartment of his wallet which was glued to its side," an official said. 

An appropriate penalty was imposed on the foreigner under relevant provisions of the Customs Act. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'If Rohit has been given a chance, then why not Rahul?'
'If Rohit has been given a chance, then why not Rahul?'

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra raised concerns over middle-order batter KL Rahul's omission from the squad against Afghanistan.

NDRF, bio, nuclear teams called in as chlorine leak causes panic in Dehradun
NDRF, bio, nuclear teams called in as chlorine leak causes panic in Dehradun

A chlorine gas leak in the Jhajhra area of Dehradun triggered panic on Tuesday morning, forcing people to leave their homes, officials said.

Struggling Shreyas Iyer added to Mumbai's Ranji squad
Struggling Shreyas Iyer added to Mumbai's Ranji squad

India batter Shreyas Iyer was on Tuesday added to the Mumbai squad for their next Ranji Trophy game against Andhra to be played in Mumbai from January 12-15.

CEO-mom tried to kill self after smothering child to death: Police
CEO-mom tried to kill self after smothering child to death: Police

The chief executive officer of an artificial intelligence start-up allegedly killed her four-year-old son at a service apartment in Goa and stuffed his body in a bag before taking it to neighbouring Karnataka in a taxi, the police said...

Thaw in TN govt-Raj Bhavan ties as guv withdraws VCs' appointment order
Thaw in TN govt-Raj Bhavan ties as guv withdraws VCs' appointment order

Ravi's move, the first after the meeting between Stalin and him following a recent suggestion of the Supreme Court to resolve their differences, came with a rider.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances