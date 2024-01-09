Customs seize gold worth Rs 26 lakh from Japanese national in Kerala airport

Customs seize gold worth Rs 26 lakh from Japanese national in Kerala airportJanuary 09, 2024 22:20
File image
Customs sleuths at the Cochin International Airport in Kochi on Tuesday seized nearly half kg of smuggled gold concealed inside the wallet of a Japanese national who came from Bangkok.
The officials have seized 472.40 grams of gold with an estimated worth of Rs 26.62 lakhs based on specific intelligence forwarded to them by the Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch.
The passenger arrived on a Thai AirAsia flight.
"During a personal search, seven gold bars weighing 472.40 grams wrapped in black adhesive tape were found concealed inside a compartment of his wallet which was glued to its side," an official said.
An appropriate penalty was imposed on the foreigner under relevant provisions of the Customs Act. -- PTI
