RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Civic schools in Mumbai to hold competitions on Lord Ram
January 09, 2024  23:51
File image
File image
Maharashtra cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Tuesday said Mumbai civic schools will organise competitions to showcase the importance of Lord Ram to students between January 10 and 17 ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. 

Competitions on writing essays, poetry, and painting will be held under 'Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shriram Jeevan Charitra Spardha', said Lodha. 

"The upcoming consecration of Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya is a historic moment for our country. This competition is being organised with the objective that the new generation knows about Lord Ram and Ramrajya," the guardian minister of the Mumbai suburban district said while addressing a press conference at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters in Mumbai. 

He said the participation of students in these competitions is voluntary. Lodha dismissed allegations that the BJP was trying to saffronise schools run by the Mumbai civic body. 

"Lord Ram is beyond religion and castes," he said. Earlier in the day, Lodha announced that 'Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Krida Mahakumbh' or sports event will be organised in Mumbai city and suburbs from January 26 to February 19 to mark the 350th anniversary of the coronation of the Maratha king. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Harmanpreet identifies areas that India need to work on
Harmanpreet identifies areas that India need to work on

After losing the three-match T20I series to Australia, India Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Tuesday identified fielding as the area that needed urgent improvement.

UP schools, colleges to shut for Ram temple opening, ban on liquor sale too
UP schools, colleges to shut for Ram temple opening, ban on liquor sale too

Terming this occasion as special, CM Yogi said that liquor shops should be kept closed in the state on January 22.

'You have bowled your way into hearts of cricket fans'
'You have bowled your way into hearts of cricket fans'

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday praised star pacer Mohammed Shami and para-archer Sheetal Devi after being honoured with the Arjuna Award in Delhi.

In Pictures - Australia hand India seven-wicket loss to clinch 2-1 series win
In Pictures - Australia hand India seven-wicket loss to clinch 2-1 series win

Richa Ghosh's brisk 34 saved India Women the blushes as they posted 147 for six against Australia in their series-deciding third and final T20I in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

'Experience of playing against India was incredible'
'Experience of playing against India was incredible'

South African pacer Nandre Burger said on Tuesday that the experience of playing against India in the recently-concluded all-format home series was incredible and he learnt a lot during the course of it.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances