CEO caught with son's body in bag





Suchana Seth, CEO of artificial intelligence start-up Mindful AI Lab, was arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga on Monday with her son's body in a bag. She allegedly killed her young son in an apartment in north Goa's Candolim.





The motive for the shocking crime is not known yet but police suspect the estranged relationship with her husband as a possible reason behind the killing.





Seth checked into the Sol Banyan Grande in North Goa's Candolim with her son on Saturday.





On Monday, she checked out of the room alone and asked the hotel staff to book her a taxi to Bengaluru. She insisted on taking a taxi despite being advised to take a flight, the staff said.





The staff noticed that her son was missing. After she left, the housekeeping staff also noticed bloodstains in the apartment she had occupied.

They informed the Goa police, who called the taxi driver and asked to speak to Seth. When she was asked about her son, she claimed he was with a friend and gave an address, which turned out to be fake.

The police then called the driver again. Speaking in Konkani to make sure Seth could not understand, the Goa police asked the driver to divert the cab to the nearest police station in Chitradurga, around 200 km from Bengaluru.

When the cab driver did as told, the Chitradurga police arrested Seth and the body of her son was found inside the bag she was traveling with.

Seth's husband, Venkat Raman, who works as an AI developer, headed to Chitradurga after the police called him.

A 39-year-old Bengaluru start-up founder allegedly murdered her four-year-old son in Goa and travelled to Karnataka with his body before she was caught, reports NDTV.