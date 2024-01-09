Centre approves repatriation of SSB chief Rashmi Shukla to Maharashtra

Centre approves repatriation of SSB chief Rashmi Shukla to MaharashtraJanuary 09, 2024 19:50
The Centre has approved repatriation of senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla to her cadre state Maharashtra, where she has been appointed as the chief of the state's police force.
Shukla, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service officer, was posted as the director general of the Sashastra Seema Bal in New Delhi.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the ministry of home affairs for premature repatriation of Shukla to her parent cadre with immediate effect, said a personnel ministry order dated January 8.
The Maharashtra government had last month issued an order appointing Shukla as the state's director general of police. -- PTI
