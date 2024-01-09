RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Centre approves repatriation of SSB chief Rashmi Shukla to Maharashtra
January 09, 2024  19:50
image
The Centre has approved repatriation of senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla to her cadre state Maharashtra, where she has been appointed as the chief of the state's police force.

Shukla, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service officer, was posted as the director general of the Sashastra Seema Bal in New Delhi.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the ministry of home affairs for premature repatriation of Shukla to her parent cadre with immediate effect, said a personnel ministry order dated January 8.

The Maharashtra government had last month issued an order appointing Shukla as the state's director general of police. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CEO-mom tried to kill self after smothering child to death: Police
CEO-mom tried to kill self after smothering child to death: Police

A 39-year-old chief executive officer of a start-up company allegedly killed her four-year-old son in Goa and then travelled with the body to neighbouring Karnataka, a police official said on Tuesday. She has told the police that she and...

Court nod for NewsClick HR head to turn approver in China-funding case
Court nod for NewsClick HR head to turn approver in China-funding case

Chakravarty also claimed he was in possession of "material information" about the case which he was willing to disclose to the Delhi police.

Ustad Rashid Khan's musical legacy goes back to Tansen
Ustad Rashid Khan's musical legacy goes back to Tansen

Ustad Rashid Khan has left an enduring legacy with his soul-stirring notes, his melodious voice echoing through time and leaving an indelible imprint on the rich heritage of Hindustani music.

'I don't think Warner's one of the greats'
'I don't think Warner's one of the greats'

Former coach John Buchanan does not consider David Warner as one of the greats of the game.

Violence in Manipur wouldn't have occurred if ...: CM Biren Singh
Violence in Manipur wouldn't have occurred if ...: CM Biren Singh

Singh said that he would resign if the government measures against the use of drugs and its campaigns against the influx of unauthorised immigrants to contain the situation in the state were found to be unconstitutional.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances