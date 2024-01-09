Centre approves repatriation of SSB chief Rashmi Shukla to Maharashtra





Shukla, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service officer, was posted as the director general of the Sashastra Seema Bal in New Delhi.





The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the ministry of home affairs for premature repatriation of Shukla to her parent cadre with immediate effect, said a personnel ministry order dated January 8.





The Maharashtra government had last month issued an order appointing Shukla as the state's director general of police. -- PTI

