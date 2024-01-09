Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today, meet Ram temple trust officials, seers





He will also inspect the water works at Amani Ganj, the police control room and the tent cities being constructed by the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, district magistrate Nitish Kumar said.





In the afternoon, he will visit exhibitions organised by the forest and urban development departments at the Circuit House here, the official said.





The meeting to discuss the preparations for the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple will be held in the evening, Kumar said. -- PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on Tuesday and hold a meeting with Ram temple trust officials and seers on the preparations for the January 22 consecration ceremony.